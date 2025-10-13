VinFast VF7 and VF6 get discounts of up to 75,000. Details here

VinFast recently entered the Indian market with the VF7 and VF6 electric cars. A few of the dealerships are now offering discounts of up to ₹75,000 with the VF7, whereas the VF6 gets discounts of ₹60,000. To know the detailed information, customers will have to reach out to the authorised dealerships. Currently, the brand only has these two vehicles in its Indian portfolio. Personalised Offers on VinFast VF6 Check Offers Check Offers The VinFast VF7 and VF6 are brand's first models for India

Vinfast VF6 and VF7: Specifications Category VinFast VF6 VinFast VF7 Power 174.3 bhp / 201 bhp 174.3 bhp / 201 bhp Torque 250 Nm / 250 Nm 250 Nm / 250 Nm Range 468 km 438 km / 532 km / 510 km Price ₹ 16.49 lakh ex-showroom onwards ₹ 20.89 lakh ex-showroom onwards Discounts ₹ 60,000 ₹ 75,000 View All Prev Next

What are the specifications of the VinFast VF6?

The VF6 lineup consists of three trims, each providing a certified range of 468 km (ARAI).

The VF6 Earth is the entry-level model, featuring a single motor that delivers 174.3 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Stepping up is the VF6 Wind, which boasts a more powerful single motor rated at 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. This trim offers quicker acceleration, with a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 8.9 seconds.

The top-tier VF6 Wind Infinity shares the same performance specifications as the Wind trim but adds a premium edge-to-edge panoramic sunroof for an elevated cabin experience.

What are the specifications of the VinFast VF7?

The VF7 comes in three main variants, offering a clear choice between maximum range and maximum power:

VF7 Earth: This entry-level configuration features a 59.6 kWh battery, providing a single motor with 174.3 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It offers a solid 438 km ARAI-certified range.

VF7 Wind: Stepping up to a larger 70.8 kWh battery, the Wind trim increases power to 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It achieves the lineup's longest range at 532 km (ARAI) and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.

VF7 Sky: The top-tier, performance-focused model shares the 70.8 kWh battery but utilizes a dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. It delivers a massive 348.6 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, making it significantly quicker with a 0-100 km/h time of just 5.8 seconds. The increased power slightly reduces the range to 510 km (ARAI).

What are the features of the Vinfast VF6 and VF7?

The cabin of the SUV offers a premium, contemporary feel with the use of vegan leather on the dashboard and trim accents, complemented by stylish metal inlays. The gear selection is managed by unique, piano-key inspired switches.

For convenience, the SUV includes a noise-reducing acoustic windshield and powerful 90-watt Type-C charging ports. Comfort is prioritised with 8-way power-adjustable seats. The driver's hub is centred around a large 12.9-inch infotainment screen featuring the latest connectivity suite. Safety and convenience are further boosted by all four anti-pinch windows, a driver distraction warning system, and an intelligent virtual assistant. Unique software features like Pet Mode and Camp Mode cater to varied lifestyle needs.

What are the prices of the VinFast VF6 and VF7?

The VF6 is priced between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh. On the other hand, the VF7 starts at ₹20.89 lakh and goes up to ₹25.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.