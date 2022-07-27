Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How to update address on Driving License online? Details here

People need to have the correct and updated address on their driving license to avoid any problems.
People will no longer be required to visit a Regional Transport Office (RTO) or hire agents and pay them extra money to update address on their driving license. (File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 04:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Driving license holders can now update their address online through the ‘Parivahan’ website. They will no longer be required to visit a Regional Transport Office (RTO) or hire agents and pay them extra money.

Here are the steps to update the address on the parvihan website:

> Go to the "Parivahan" website (parivahan.gov.in)

> Select “Online Services.”

> From the drop-down, choose “Driving License Related Services.”

> Select your state and you will be directed to a fresh page.

> From there choose "Apply for Change of Address."

> Scroll down, and click on "Continue."

> Enter your “Driving License Number”, “Date of Birth” and the required “Captcha.”

> Click on “Get DL Details” and confirm that the driving details are correct.

> Select “RTO” and click on “Proceed.”

> Add all required details and tick the box against “Change of address on DL.”

> Choose “Permanent”, “Present” or “Both” addresses and click on “Confirm”.

> Submit details and pay the processing fees.

> The procedure is complete and the address on the driving license will be updated.

