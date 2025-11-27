Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Colours
Mahindra will be launching XEV 9S today. Stay tuned for the most recent updates directly from the launch event.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, & Variants Revealed Today! The Mahindra XEV 9S launch event starts at 8:00 AM IST on November 27, 2025. Get the official Mahindra XEV 9S launch date and timely updates.
Mahindra is hosting the two-day Scream Electric event in India to celebrate the one year of its Born EV platform SUVs. The homegrown carmaker is all set to introduce a new seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, to mark the occasion. Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates on the SUV, including the price, specifications, variants, and colour options....Read More
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack Three and Pack Three Above pricing
While the lower variants get a 59 kWh battery, Pack Three and Pack Three Above only get the 79 kWh battery capacity. The Pack Three has been priced at ₹27.35 lakh (ex-showroom), whilst the Pack Three Above has been priced at ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack Two Above starts at ₹24.45 lakh
The Mahindra XEV 9S will also get another variant called the Pack Two Above. The carmaker is giving two battery capacity options for Pack Two Above, as well, including a 59 kWh battery and a 79 kWh battery. The 59 kWh variant of this trim starts at ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 79 kWh variant has been priced at ₹25.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack One Above starts at ₹19.95 lakh
Mahindra has announced the starting price of the XEV 9S seven-seater SUV. The XEV 9S Pack One Above starts at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). There will be two variants offered: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The higher capacity 79 kWh variant has been announced at ₹21.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: Safety features
The Mahindra XEV 9S is built using High-Strength steel and gets frontal and side crash protection built into the frame. The SUV also gets active safety features, ADAS Level 2+, EyeDentity DOMS, which stands for Driver and Occupant Monitoring System, and VisionX augmented reality heads-up display.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: Range and performance
Mahindra has claimed a 500 km range on the new SUV. The carmaker also revealed that the SUV will churn out 281 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of torque, similar to the XEV 9e already on sale. Mahindra also claims that the seven-seater gets a class-leading view of the road from driver's seat.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: What about the suspension setup?
The new Mahindra XEV 9S will feature intelligent adaptive suspension with 15 ms response. Mahindra has also hinted that it may bring more EVs across the SUV and MPV body styles in the near future. These SUVs would also be based on the INGLO architecture.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: What to expect from the cabin?
The XEV 9S will feature MAIA AI, powering the infotainment system and other digital systems. The SUV promises to fill the gaps highlighted by XEV 9e and BE 6 buyers. The new EV focuses on increased cabin space for all occupants. The S at the end of the nomenclature stands for space.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: “SUV Space has potential”, says Velusamy R
Speaking at the launch, Velusamy R, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development at Mahindra, noted, “Mahindra is chasing the opportunity in the SUV space with its new EV. The SUV space has a lot of growth potential.”
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: What features can we expect?
The Mahindra XEV 9S stays true to the XEV 7e concept. Heavily influenced by the XUV 700. In terms of features, the XEV 9S may get a individual infotainment screens for the second row passengers. However, there is no official announcements made about this as of now.
What is the XEV 9S all about?
The Mahindra XEV 9S, set to launch today, is a premium seven seater SUV. The carmaker earlier released multiple teasers for the XEV 9S over social media showcasing some details about what the SUV will bring to the table. For starters, it will be based on the INGLO platform, similar to the XEV 9e and the BE 6.