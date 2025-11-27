Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Colours

Nov 27, 2025 9:53:34 AM IST

The Mahindra XEV 9S will also get another variant called the Pack Two Above. The carmaker is giving two battery capacity options for Pack Two Above, as well, including a 59 kWh battery and a 79 kWh battery. The 59 kWh variant of this trim starts at ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 79 kWh variant has been priced at ₹25.45 lakh (ex-showroom).