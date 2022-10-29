Nissan hikes price of Magnite SUV in 3 variants. Check details

Automobile giant Nissan has hiked the price of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite by up to ₹16,400. According to a report by v3cars on Thursday, the price hike has been introduced in three variants of Magnite.

The price of 1.0 litre normal petrol XV Manual has been increased by ₹16,400. This variant will now be available at 7,77,900 compared to the previous price of 7,61,500, the report said.

On the other hand, customers buying the 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Manual or Automatic variants will have to pay ₹16,000 more. The revised prices of XV Manual and XV Automatic are ₹9,15,500 and ₹9,90,900 respectively, the report added.

Prices of other variants of the Nissan Magnite remain unchanged. The SUV is available at a starting price of ₹5.97 lakh.

On the exterior, the Magnite sports a dominating front grille, bi-projector LED headlamps with LED turn indicators, L-shaped LED DRLs with LED fog lamps and wide split signature taillamps.

The SUV has a ground clearance of 205mm and a cargo space of 336L.

Nissan provided a TFT drive assist, wireless connectivity to Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, smartwatch connectivity and around view monitor.

The safety features of Magnite include a hill start assist, ABS with EBD, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and traction control system and dual front airbags.