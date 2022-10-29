Home / Car Bike / Nissan hikes price of Magnite SUV in 3 variants. Check details

car bike
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 03:24 PM IST

The price has been hiked in 1.0 litre normal petrol XV Manual, 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Manual and Automatic variants of Magnite.

Nissan's Magnite is available at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.97 lakh.(File photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Automobile giant Nissan has hiked the price of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite by up to 16,400. According to a report by v3cars on Thursday, the price hike has been introduced in three variants of Magnite.

The price of 1.0 litre normal petrol XV Manual has been increased by 16,400. This variant will now be available at 7,77,900 compared to the previous price of 7,61,500, the report said.

On the other hand, customers buying the 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Manual or Automatic variants will have to pay 16,000 more. The revised prices of XV Manual and XV Automatic are 9,15,500 and 9,90,900 respectively, the report added.

Prices of other variants of the Nissan Magnite remain unchanged. The SUV is available at a starting price of 5.97 lakh.

On the exterior, the Magnite sports a dominating front grille, bi-projector LED headlamps with LED turn indicators, L-shaped LED DRLs with LED fog lamps and wide split signature taillamps.

The SUV has a ground clearance of 205mm and a cargo space of 336L.

Nissan provided a TFT drive assist, wireless connectivity to Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, smartwatch connectivity and around view monitor.

The safety features of Magnite include a hill start assist, ABS with EBD, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and traction control system and dual front airbags.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
