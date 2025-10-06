Not Royal Enfield Bullet or Classic 350: This premium roadster bike gets 16,797 off this festive season

In a customer-friendly move ahead of the festive season, Triumph Motorcycles, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, has announced a significant price cut on its popular Speed 400 and Speed T4 models. This decision comes even as the GST on motorcycles above 350 cc has been increased to 40 per cent, defying expectations of price hikes across the industry. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 Notify me Notify me The Speed T4 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's stable.

Discounts on Triumph Speed 400 and Speed T4 Model New Price Old price Difference Triumph Speed T4 ₹ 1,92,539 ₹ 2,06,738 ₹ 14,199 Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 2,33,754 ₹ 2,50,551 ₹ 16797 Prev Next

Under the revised pricing, the Speed 400 is now available at ₹2,33,754 (down from ₹2,50,551), while the Speed T4 now costs ₹1,92,539 (down from ₹2,06,738). The reduction of up to ₹16,797 is aimed at strengthening Triumph’s market position and making its mid-size motorcycles even more accessible to Indian riders.

Triumph Speed 400 specifications

Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor has strong low-end grunt, but it gets a bit vibey in the mid and top-end of the rev range. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that is quite slick.

Triumph Speed T4 specifications

Triumph Speed T4 uses the same engine as the Speed 400, but it gets a heavier crank and a lower state of tune. It puts out 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The character of this engine is even more torquey when compared to the Speed 400, and it is also slightly more refined. This also means fewer gearshifts while commuting in the city. The Speed T4 also comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400 vs Speed T4

The Speed 400 comes with USD forks, and the Speed T4 comes with conventional telescopic forks. The steering geometry is slightly sharper of the T4, and there is no traction control on offer. The tyres on both motorcycles are also different.

Triumph and Bajaj Absorb GST Impact

Instead of passing the tax hike to customers, Triumph and Bajaj have absorbed the higher costs, demonstrating a customer-first approach. This move reinforces their commitment to maintaining affordability and trust among Indian buyers during the festive period.