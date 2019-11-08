Comparison review: Classy or massy?

cars

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:57 IST

The Good

Hyundai Venue ( Photos: Arun Changrani )

In another battle between two SUVs, we give you a head-to-head between the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. Out of these two compact SUVs, the Hyundai Venue is the most recent to be introduced in the Indian market. Upfront, Venue has a rather distinctive look, featuring a large and bold grill with prominent chrome all around blending with split-type headlamps, a LED strip at the top and the square-shaped headlamps on the bumper bordered with LED DRLs. The side profile with a sharp shoulder line running right across from the front to the rear and merging into the rear tail lamps, along with flared wheel arches, make for an overall classy design. Towards the rear, square-shaped tail-lamps, along with reverse lights placed towards the lower half of the bumper, compliment the car’s overall look and balance the front headlamps. Another additional feature is the presence of silver cladding in the front and the rear bumper which gives the Venue a muscular look.

Mahindra XUV300

On the other hand, the XUV300 from Mahindra looks more muscular. The narrow grille with the headlight and signature LED DRLs flowing down to fog lamps make it look quite distinctive. Chrome studs in the grille and a large air dam below gives this compact SUV a tough look. The flared wheel arches at the front and the rear look prominent and that is what gives the side profile an attractive appearance. The rear of the XUV gives a little squeezed-in kind of feel with bigger but stylish oval LED tail lamps. The front and rear bumpers come with classy skid plates.

On the inside, the Venue comes with an all-black theme. The quality of plastics, the textured dashboard, along with air vents with silver highlights all around, gives the interiors a premium feel and makes it appear up-market. This compact SUV comes loaded with features such as cruise control, wireless charging, an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system and the much talked about ‘Blue Link’ tech, which enables users to remotely start their car, along with adjusting the temperature (available only in the petrol-automatic version). The front seats are really comfortable with good visibility of the road. The car’s rear AC vent comes in handy for keeping the passenger’s comfortable while on the move.

As we step inside the XUV, it looks nice, premium and roomier thanks to the long wheelbase. The front and the rear seats are comfortable too; three people can easily share the space without any problem. There is lot of space such as the door pockets, glove box and a centre console to store those small knick-knacks. This compact SUV has several features such as tire pressure monitoring system, along with tire direction indicator, which tells you the side of your tires pointed at, three steering mode option for the drive (sports, normal and comfort), dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, heated outside mirrors, auto headlamps, wipers and a 7-inch touch screen.

Specification of Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300

In this comparative analysis, we managed to get our hands on both the engines (petrol and diesel) of these two compact SUVs. Although the Venue’s 1.0-litre petrol engine is a good performance machine, it only picks up in the mid range because of the turbo lag, while the 1.4-litre diesel engine feels powerful the moment you put your foot down on the accelerator. This SUV is quick to respond. Its six-speed transmission offers perfect shifts and the clutch is light too. The ride quality is decent and the car cushions all the bad potholes with ease.

On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol engine in the XUV is refined, while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine is torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed gear box, which works well. The ride and handling of this compact SUV is top notch, with a softer suspension which absorbs all the pot holes with ease, making your ride comfortable.

The Bad

Considering the competition in the compact SUV segment, the space in the rear of the Venue is not adequate for three people. In addition, the knee room could have been better. There are no 60:40 split seats and the rear arm is missing as well. Features such as the rear washer and wiper are missing even in the top-end variant.

Talking about the XUV 300, the rear seats do not have sufficient under-thigh support for taller passengers. The touch screen of this car feels small and catches reflections under direct sunlight.

The Ugly

As for the shortcomings in the Venue, the 1.2-litre petrol engine is not very energetic due to the turbo lag.

Talking about the XUV300, the thin-red control function buttons in it are not practical, especially when the SUV is on the move.

Interact with the author at Twitter/@arunchangrani