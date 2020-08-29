e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 1,298 new cases push Haryana Covid count past 60K

1,298 new cases push Haryana Covid count past 60K

The health bulletin said that 1,020 infected persons recovered on Friday, following which the total number of recoveries reached 49,710.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A health worker collects a sample from a man in Gurugram on Friday.
A health worker collects a sample from a man in Gurugram on Friday.(Rahul Grover/Hindustan Times)
         

Haryana on Friday reported 1,298 new coronavirus infections, 50% of which came from six districts which logged over 100 cases each.

They are Gurugram (126), Faridabad (115), Hisar (110), Panipat (104), Sonepat and Karnal (100 each). As per a medical bulletin, 15 infected persons succumbed to the virus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 661.

Among the dead, three persons were from Karnal, two each from Rewari, Panipat and Panchkula and one each from Faridabad, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The fresh cases took the state’s patient tally to 60,596. The bulletin said that 1,020 infected persons recovered on Friday, following which the total number of recoveries reached 49,710. The number of active cases in Haryana on Friday was 10,225. The recovery rate was about 82% and the fatality rate stood at 1.09%.

The bulletin said there were 203 critically ill patients, including 33 on ventilator support.

Among the other districts, Yamunanagar reported 81 new infections followed by Ambala (80), Kurukshetra (76), Rohtak (63), Panchkula (56), Rewari (54), Mahendergarh (53), Sirsa (44), Kaithal (42), Fatehabad (20), Bhiwani (28), Palwal (13), Jhajjar (24) and Nuh (9). The districts of Jind and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh infections on Friday.

In Rohtak, traders held a protest against the state government’s decision to shut down shops of non-essential goods on Monday and Tuesday. They gave a memorandum to Rohtak DC Manoj Kumar, asking the government to recall its decision.

