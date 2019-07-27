1 dead, 13 injured in Ludhiana factory blast

A migrant labourer was killed and 13 injured after an explosion in a steel furnace unit — DC Steel Ltd — at Jhabewal village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shambu, 45. Ram Paswan, 39, suffered 80% burns and was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He has been put on a ventilator, Jamalpur police station in-charge Harjinder Singh said.

The police are recording the statements of the family members of the injured before registering a first information report.

Another labourer with severe injuries is undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The condition of other injured admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital is stated to be stable.

Police said the blast was caused due to some technical problem in the furnace boiler. The factory shed was also damaged. As per the factory owners and labourers, some sealed iron scrap got into the furnace resulting in the explosion. The molten iron splashed on the labourers leaving them badly injured. There were 25 labourers in the factory when the blast took place.

Following the incident, members of the labour union and relatives of the injured staged a protest outside the factory demanding compensation and legal action against the owner.

Ram Paswan’s sister-in-law Sandhya Devi rued that safety norms had been flouted.

President of the Akhil Bharatiya Mazdoor Union Chitranjan Kumar said legal action should be taken against the owners of the factory and compensation should also be provided to the injured and kin of the dead.

Factory director Gurbaksh Singh termed it an unfortunate incident. “We follow safety norms. Some sealed metal product might have got into the furnace due to labourers’ negligence ,” he said. Relatives of the injured and residents living in the vicinity blocked LudhianaChandigarh road for an hour. SECOND INCIDENT IN FOUR MONTHS Two labourers were killed in a blast in the same unit in March this year and their families are yet to get the compensation, said the labour union chief.

INJURED SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL 2 HOURS AFTER INCIDENT

One of the injured Jeetu Kumar said he and his colleagues had to suffer for two hours before they were taken to the civil hospital.

“The factory gates were locked and were opened only after the intervention of nearby residents. The factory owner did not reach at the spot and the helpline numbers, 100 and 108, were not responding. Had they immediately shifted the injured to the hospital, two lives would have been saved,” said Jeetu.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:32 IST