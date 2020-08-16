e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 10 deaths, 743 fresh cases in Haryana

10 deaths, 743 fresh cases in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A health worker holds a container of swab samples in Gurugram.
A health worker holds a container of swab samples in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
         

Ten patients died of Covid-19 while 743 others tested positive for the virus in Haryana on Sunday. On August 15, the state had recorded 10 deaths and 796 new infections.

The state’s tally has now reached 47,153, while the number of active cases stands at 7, 014.

According to the health bulletin, two patients each died in Faridabad, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, while one fatality each was recorded in Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal and Hisar on Sunday, taking the toll to 538 (383 men, 155 women).

No new case was detected in Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar.

As many as 39, 601 persons in the state have so far recovered from the infection.

Of the fresh cases, Faridabad logged the highest number of cases (117) followed by Gurugram (78), Sonepat (20), Rewari (10), Ambala (68), Rohtak (65), Panipat (70), Karnal (57), Hisar (22), Palwal (22), Panchkula (42), Mahendergarh (23), Jhajjar (7), Bhiwani (6), Kurukshetra (72), Nuh (3), Sirsa (27), Fatehabad (16), Kaithal (15), Jind (3).

TWO LAKH SAMPLES IN 15 DAYS

The number of samples collected and sent for Covid-19 testing from Haryana went past two lakh in the last 15 days, according to the health department data.

On August 1, the state had sent 6, 28, 806 samples and by August 15, this number rose to 8, 30, 477.

Similarly, during this period, 10,652 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were recorded and the number of the positive cases rose from 35,758 (August 1) to 46,410 (August 15), while 9,859 patients undergoing treatment across the state recovered.

The infection claimed 100 lives in the first 15 days even as the fatality rate on August 15 came down to 1.14%. The doubling rate rose to 31 days from 25 days on August 1.

