11 new colleges for women to come up in Haryana: Khattar

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 04:13 IST

Taking the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign forward, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the opening of 11 new colleges for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister said 97 new colleges have been opened in the last five years in the state.

Khattar said Monday’s programme was initially to announce 10 colleges, but on the request of the minister of state for woman and child development, Kamlesh Dhanda, 11 colleges will be opened, including one in Rajod village of Kalayat constituency.

“This is a special gift of Raksha Bandhan for the women of the state,” he said. The state government, Khattar said, aims to set up a college in every 10km radius.

The chief minister said on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, every constituency from Panchkula to Nuh and Jagadhri to Dabwali has a college. He said at present, there are 161 government colleges in the state.

“However, it is surprising that when the Congress was in power, not a single college was opened in Baroda constituency. Thus, two colleges have been announced for Baroda,” he added.

Khattar said 50% seats will be reserved for women candidates in the upcoming panchayati raj elections.

‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign made a difference and bore fruitful results with the cooperation of people, he said, adding that the gender ratio had currently reached 923, which was merely 871 earlier.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also spoke on the occasion. Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria, and education minister Kanwar Pal were among others present.

New colleges will come up at Morni Hills (Panchkula), Isharwal (Bhiwani), Goriwala (Sirsa), Firozpur Jhirka (Nuh), Chhatar (Jind), Ladna Chaku and Rajaund (Kaithal), Pratap Nagar (Yamunanagar), Agroha (Hisar), Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda, both in Sonepat district.