12 lose Covid battle in Haryana, fatalities now touch 550

As many as 887 new cases were also recorded in the past 24 hours in the state

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The doubling rate of cases was 31 days and the recovery rate improved to 84.53%.
The doubling rate of cases was 31 days and the recovery rate improved to 84.53%.(HT FILE)
         

Twelve patients battling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in eight different districts of Haryana succumbed to the infection on Monday, taking the death toll to 550, as per the state health bulletin.

Total of 887 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours across all 22 districts. With this, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 48,040 in the state.

In Panchkula district, four people died of Covid-19. Two patients succumbed in Yamunanagar district, while one each passed away in Faridabad, Ambala, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Nuh and Kaithal. Of these, a 70-year-old man having the infection died in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh.

While 1,009 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours after recovering from the disease, the number of recovered patients stood at 40,610 on Monday. The doubling rate of cases was 31 days and the recovery rate improved to 84.53%.

There were 6,880 active Covid-19 patients until Monday evening in the state.

Faridabad recorded the highest (107) new cases. It was followed by Gurugram (97), Sonepat (39), Rewari (71), Ambala (71), Rohtak (58), Panipat (81), Karnal (46), Hisar (29), Palwal (6), Panchkula (15), Mahendergarh (41), Jhajjar (12), Bhiwani (12), Kurukshetra (51), Nuh (9), Sirsa (5), Yamunanagar (62) Fatehabad (9), Kaithal (31), Jind (1) and Charkhi Dadri (34).

Among the 12 fresh cases reported in Jhajjar were two nursing staff members — one posted in a Delhi hospital and another at PGI Rohtak — besides a forest guard and two members of his family.

