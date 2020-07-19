12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST

A 55-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 12th Covid-19 fatality on Saturday that also saw the city recording the highest spike in cases with 31 fresh infections.

City’s tally is now nearing 700 with 691 confirmed cases, of which 194 remain active.

The latest victim of the virus is a resident of Ram Darbar. She tested positive after her death at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

“She was brought dead to the hospital on July 16 and sampled. The results are positive. She had undergone an abdominal surgery some years back. She was brought to GMCH with severe abdominal pain, but was declared brought dead,” health officials said.

It was on July 13 last when Chandigarh saw the most cases in a day, at 29, from nine different areas.

As many as six of the 12 people, who have died of the virus in the city, were aged above 60. Half of the total fatalities occurred in the past two weeks.

Among the fresh cases is an employee of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. The 42-year-old man lives in Sector 37.

Two cases are contacts of an already positive case.

Six members of a Sector 29 family, including four males and two females, have also tested positive. They are also contacts of a positive case.

Similarly, a one-year-old girl and two persons, aged 62 and 22, from a single family in Sector 27, have contracted the infection from a positive patient.

Four persons of one family from Sector 32, which includes two females and two males, have also been found positive.

Remaining cases are from Sectors 25, 27, 33, 41 and 44, besides Manimajra, Dhanas and Daria village.

Five patients from Khuda Lahora, Sector 45 and Sector 20 were discharged on Saturday, increasing the number of recoveries to 485.