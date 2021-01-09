e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 150 test Covid positive in Chandigarh tricity area, 82-yr-old succumbs

150 test Covid positive in Chandigarh tricity area, 82-yr-old succumbs

The deceased man was also suffering from Type-2 diabetes and hypertension

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image
Representative image(AP)
         

An 82-year-old man from Chandigarh’s Sector 38 West died due to Covid-19 and 150 people tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Friday.

The elderly man, who was also suffering from Type-2 diabetes and hypertension, died at PGIMER.

With the latest fatality and 54 fresh cases, Chandigarh’s case tally and death toll climbed to 20,201 and 325, respectively. After 19,637 recoveries, the city still has 238 active cases.

Mohali reported 62 fresh infections that pushed the total to 18,595. As many as 44 cases were Mohali city, six from Gharuan, four each from Lalru and Dhakoli, and two each Dera Bassi and Kharar.

A total of 17,283 patients have been cured so far, leaving 962 active cases, while 350 people have died.

Panchkula’s case tally rose to 10,176 with 34 new cases. While 23 cases were from sectors, the remaining were reported from Kalka, Pinjore, Mansa Devi Complex, Morni and Ferozepur village. The district has recorded 9,824 recoveries and 144 deaths so far, and now has 208 active cases.

