₹18 lakh relief for kin of Bihar man killed in 2019 mishap

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 18 lakh to the family of a Bihar man who was killed in a road accident in December 2019.

The claim was filed by Rambha Devi, 42, wife of the deceased, Rameshwar Sah, his five children, and parents, Dhuniya Devi, 59, and Shankar Sah, 59.

The family had complained that Rameshwar Sah died due to the negligent and rash driving of truck owner and driver Ashok Kumar, resident of Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh.

However, as the truck’s insurer, National Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh, agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 18 lakh to the claimants within 30 days, the petition was allowed partly.

“A sum of Rs 18 lakh is hereby awarded as compensation in favour of the claimants, which shall be paid by the insurance company within 30 days from today, failing which the compensation amount shall carry interest @9% per annum from the date of filing of petition till actual payment,” the court observed.

“Compensation amount shall be shared by the claimants – the deceased’s wife, five children and parents – in the ratio of 30:10:10:10:10:10:10:10,” it added.

