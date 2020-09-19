e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2,488 new cases in Haryana, NCR districts again top contributors

2,488 new cases in Haryana, NCR districts again top contributors

The bulletin said that 2, 188 infected persons recovered from the illness on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,878. The number of active infections was 21, 291.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gurugram recorded the highest cases with 339 positive reports.
Gurugram recorded the highest cases with 339 positive reports.(HT FILE)
         

Ten Haryana districts accounted for 71% of the 2, 488 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday. Three national capital region districts of Gurugram (339), Faridabad (287) and Sonepat (171) were the top contributors to the infection tally.

Besides, seven other districts which logged in more than 100 cases each were Hisar (167), Panchkula (157), Ambala (140), Rohtak (139), Kurukshetra (131), Karnal (129) and Sirsa (121).

Substantial numbers were also reported from Yamunanagar (96), Panipat (89), Mahendergarh and Jind (76 each), Palwal (74), Rewari (70), Kaithal (58); and Jhajjar and Bhiwani (54 each). The new infections pushed the cumulative infections to 1, 06, 261.

According to a medical bulletin, 23 patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, taking the toll to 1, 092. Among the dead, three persons each were from Gurugram and Panchkula, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar and one each from Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Rohtak

The bulletin said that 2, 188 infected persons recovered from the illness on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,878. The number of active infections was 21, 291.

The bulletin said there were 379 critically ill patients, including 68 on ventilator support, at 19 government and private medical facilities across the state.

Among the other districts, Fatehabad reported 31 fresh cases followed by Charkhi Dadri (16) and Nuh (11).

top news
AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Indian-Americans represent ‘best of America’, says Donald Trump’s son
Indian-Americans represent ‘best of America’, says Donald Trump’s son
CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash
CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash
Congress, DMK urge Centre to outline path to economic recovery
Congress, DMK urge Centre to outline path to economic recovery
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In