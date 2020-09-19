2,488 new cases in Haryana, NCR districts again top contributors

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:33 IST

Ten Haryana districts accounted for 71% of the 2, 488 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday. Three national capital region districts of Gurugram (339), Faridabad (287) and Sonepat (171) were the top contributors to the infection tally.

Besides, seven other districts which logged in more than 100 cases each were Hisar (167), Panchkula (157), Ambala (140), Rohtak (139), Kurukshetra (131), Karnal (129) and Sirsa (121).

Substantial numbers were also reported from Yamunanagar (96), Panipat (89), Mahendergarh and Jind (76 each), Palwal (74), Rewari (70), Kaithal (58); and Jhajjar and Bhiwani (54 each). The new infections pushed the cumulative infections to 1, 06, 261.

According to a medical bulletin, 23 patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, taking the toll to 1, 092. Among the dead, three persons each were from Gurugram and Panchkula, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar and one each from Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Karnal and Rohtak

The bulletin said that 2, 188 infected persons recovered from the illness on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,878. The number of active infections was 21, 291.

The bulletin said there were 379 critically ill patients, including 68 on ventilator support, at 19 government and private medical facilities across the state.

Among the other districts, Fatehabad reported 31 fresh cases followed by Charkhi Dadri (16) and Nuh (11).