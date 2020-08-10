e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 23-year-old woman dies by suicide after quarrel with husband

23-year-old woman dies by suicide after quarrel with husband

No suicide note has been recovered and police have initiated inquest proceedings

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:43 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A young mother killed herself after a quarrel with her husband at Kajheri village in Chandigarh.
A young mother killed herself after a quarrel with her husband at Kajheri village in Chandigarh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 23-year-old mother of two hanged herself from a tree at Kajheri village in Sector 52 opposite the Sector 43 Inter State Bus Terminus on Monday evening reportedly after a quarrel with her husband. The couple fought after she was stopped from going to her sister’s house and she left home, her husband said, adding that she was found hanging later. She was taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note has been recovered and police have initiated inquest proceedings. The deceased is survived by two sons aged five and two years and her husband. HTC

tags
top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In