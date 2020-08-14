e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 27th fatality in Chandigarh, sharpest single-day surge with 91 cases

27th fatality in Chandigarh, sharpest single-day surge with 91 cases

The city’s tally now stands at 1,842, with 737 cases still active.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A policeman standing guard in a containment zone in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
A policeman standing guard in a containment zone in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

A 50-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 27th Covid-19 fatality on Thursday, even as the city recorded its sharpest surge in cases with 91 fresh infections within the past 24 hours.

It was on August 9 last when 89 positive cases were reported in the city in a single day.

The city’s tally now stands at 1,842, with 737 cases still active. As many as 1,076 patients have been discharged, among them 53 on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Maloya Colony, died at PGIMER on August 12. She was undergoing treatment for cervical cancer, which had spread to other parts of the body, and also had a kidney disorder.

The 91 fresh cases have been confirmed from across sectors and colonies.

Among them is MC’s joint commissioner Sorabh Kumar Arora. After he tested positive, the first floor of the Municipal Corporation Office in Sector 17 was closed for sanitisation.

Most of the remaining patients are either family contacts, community contacts or workplace contacts of previous Covid positive persons. Some also have travel history to Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

Reports of 86 people are awaited.

36 PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula The district confirmed 36 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Panchkula now has 1,096 confirmed cases, of which 401 are active and 691 have been discharged. As many as four patients have died.

The fresh cases were reported from Sectors 4, 9, 10, 11, 12A, 15, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 25, besides Pinjore, Kalka, Barwala, and Mallah Dhaluwal and Khera Sita Ram villages. Reports of 428 people are awaited.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In