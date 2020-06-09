e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Jammu & Kashmir

3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Jammu & Kashmir

The epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:29 IST
ANI 
ANI 
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
((Shutterstock/Representative image))
         

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

J&K’s disaster management department said the epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the UT at 8.16am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km south-east of Ganderbal and 14 km north of Srinagar,” said the department.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.

top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In