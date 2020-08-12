e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 3 IAS, 8 HCS officers posted as district municipal chiefs

3 IAS, 8 HCS officers posted as district municipal chiefs

Posts have been created recently to accelerate development activities of all municipal committees and councils across Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government has posted three IAS and eight HCS officers as district municipal commissioners (DMCs), the posts created recently to accelerate development activities of all municipal committees and councils across the state.

The DMCs have been given many powers currently being exercised by the deputy commissioners and director, urban local bodies department, over the municipal committees and councils, an official spokesperson said.

The three IAS officers who have been posted as DMCs are Jai Krishan Abhir (Mahendergarh), Sangeeta Tetarwal (Sirsa) and Monika Gupta (Palwal).

The eight HCS officers are Dinesh Singh Yadav (Nuh), Kuldhir Singh (Kaithal), Ashima Sangwan (Jhajjar), Amrita Singh (Bhiwani), Samwartak Singh Khangwal (Fatehabad), Sushil Kumar (Jind), and Narender Pal Malik (Kurukshetra).

In the remaining districts, the commissioners of the municipal corporations will act as the district municipal commissioners in addition to their present duties.

Meanwhile , Haryana government has posted four 2018-batch IAS officers as sub-divisional officers (SDOs), while two IAS officers of 2016 batch have been posted as additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

The 2018-batch IAS officers given new assignments are Akhil Pilani (SDO, Thanesar), Aprajita ( SDO, Ballabgarh), Ayush Sinha (SDO Karnal), and Sachin Gupta (SDO, Ambala).

The 2016-batch IAS officers are Rahul Narwal (ADC and secretary, RTA, Bhiwani) and Abhishek Meena (ADC and secretary, RTA, Mahendergarh).

Preeti, a 2015-batch IAS officer, who is currently posted as Bhiwani ADC has been posted as ADC and secretary, RTA, Ambala.

