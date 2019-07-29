4 Rewari kanwariyas killed in Uttarakhand

At least four kanwariyas – all residents of Rewari district — were killed and eight others injured after a landslide triggered by incessant rain hit their vehicles on the Rishikesh- Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Lokesh, 23 of Kosli , Jitender, 34, Kamal, 21 and Ashish, 26. Ashish had got married in February this year and was working in a private company. While Jitender was a mechanic and running a shop in Rewari , Lokesh was a college student. The whereabouts of Kamal details could not be ascertained.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm near Rishikesh.

Tehri disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt said as many as 9 kanwarias were travelling in a pick-up vehicle and three were on bike when boulders hit them. “Three pick-up occupants and one on the bike were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to a community health centre in Narendra Nagar from where they were referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh”, he added.

