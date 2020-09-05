49-year-old man kills himself after humiliation by panchayat

chandigarh

A 49-year-old man from Shatabgarh village in Zirakpur died by suicide on Saturday after being booked for harassing a female sarpanch and being humiliated by the panchayat.

He was found hanging at home, after which his family alleged that he could not bear the humiliation, and that he had been made to place his turban at the feet of the woman

A single page handwritten suicide note recovered from spot named the woman sarpanch, her husband, a former sarpanch; and two others from the village as being responsible for his death, police said. The woman sarpanch is from the Congress party while the deceased is believed to be a SAD supporter.

All four named in the note have been booked under charges of abetment to suicide but no arrests have been made.

An FIR lodged in the case said the 49-year-old man and the sarpanch had clashed over some issues after which he was booked by the police on charges of harassing the woman.

Soon after, at the panchayat, the man was asked to compromise with the woman and apologise to her. Not just that, the son of the dead man said his father had also been asked to place his turban at the woman’s feet and was mocked by those present for doing so.

A case under section 306 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

The harassment case

The 49-year-old was among three booked on the complaint of the woman sarpanch. She and a few panchayat members were working on clearing streets and drains in the village and going from house to house asking a few people to vacate panchayat land which they had occupied.

On August 24, at around 9 am, the sarpanch was verbally abused and slapped by the man, who also tore her clothes and manhandled her, police said.

Police had the registered a case against the accused under sections 323, 354 of IPC.