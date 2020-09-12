e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 5,931 aspirants to appear for NEET in Chandigarh today

5,931 aspirants to appear for NEET in Chandigarh today

The entry and exit of candidates will be staggered to avoid crowding and only 30 students will be allowed to enter at a time.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As medical aspirants gear up for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on Sunday, the authorities have ensured adherence to guidelines for the safe conduct of the exam at 32 centres in the city.

As many as 15,931 candidates from Chandigarh are expected to appear in NEET.

Speaking about the arrangements, exam coordinator Anuja Sharma, who is also the principal of DAV Model School, Sector 15, said, “Each centre will have an isolation room which can accommodate up to four students. If the symptoms of any student worsen, the health authorities will be informed immediately.”

She said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has made special provisions for aspirants having Covid-19, but no such candidate is appearing from Chandigarh, as per the information with her. The smaller centres will accommodate around 300 students, while the larger ones can seat between 900 and 1,000 candidates.

Only 12 students will be seated in one classroom. Their entry and exit will be staggered to avoid crowding and only 30 students will be allowed to enter at a time. Besides, the gates will be opened at all centres at 11am and no student will be allowed into the premises after 1.30pm. The three-hour exam is from 2pm to 5pm, following which the exit will also be spread out and could last up to 6.30pm.

As per the NTA guidelines, all staff members and candidates will be checked with thermo-guns at the entry point and those having above normal body temperature or with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated in a separate room. If a candidate’s temperature turns normal in 15 minutes, he/she will be allowed to take the exam from the earmarked seats, else they will have to attempt the test from the isolation room.

A candidate will be allowed to enter with mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, small hand sanitiser and exam-related documents such as the admit card and identity card.

