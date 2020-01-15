50-yr-old overhead water tank in Patiala poses threat to lives

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:21 IST

A 50-year-old overhead water tank located at Master Tara Singh Park near Anardana Chowk is posing a threat to lives of school children and residents living in the vicinity.

The water tank is on the verge of collapse and has started dismantling. It has been abandoned and unused since it was constructed. Residents are demanding that the tank should be demolished before any untoward incident takes place. However, the Patiala municipal corporation is yet to take any action.

Residents are saying that they have filed multiple complaints with the Patiala MC and requested the civic body to raze it down, but nothing has been so far.

“Two days back, six persons had a narrow escape when they were sitting in a park nearby as a part of the tank collapsed. Luckily, none of them was injured in the incident,” a local said.

Rajinder Singh, 65, who lives near the park, said, “I remember when the tank was constructed here. A few days after its construction, it had started leaking. In the beginning, the officials concerned had tried to repair it. However, they never got any success. In fact, it had started leaking from other places as well. Consequently, the authorities and left it abandoned and unused.”

“The tank is in a dilapidated state and has started dismantling since past few years. Now, not even a single week goes by when its parts so not collapse,” he added.

Vishwas, 24, who is a DJ and has a shop near the park, said, “We have filed complaint with MC on multiple occasions but it seems that they are in deep slumber and are waiting for some mishap to take place before taking action.”

“Two government schools are located in the vicinity and children often sit in the park. Luckily no untoward incident has occurred till date. The MC should take immediate action and demolish the dilapidated overhead water tank,” he added.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said, “I will look into the matter and will direct officials concerned to take appropriate action at the earliest.”