56-year-old doctor shot dead in Khattar’s hometown Karnal

Dr Rajiv Gupta, 56, owner of Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants who pumped two bullets into his chest at a market on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Gupta was rushed to his hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Gupta (MD, medicine) was also former president of the Karnal unit of Indian Medical Association.

Eyewitnesses said the doctor was sitting in his SUV with his driver in Chaura Bazar when the assailants with covered faces came on a bike and opened fire at him. They fired three rounds at Gupta and he sustained two bullet injuries in his chest, the police said.

Investigating officer Satpal Singh said the condition of the doctor was critical when he was brought to the hospital and he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said the motive behind the murder could not be ascertained yet. “We are trying to talk to the family members of the doctor to get a clue about the killers and the motive,” he added.

The SP said an FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. “Efforts are on to arrest them.”

The incident shocked the residents of the city. Several doctors reached Amritdhara Hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

As Karnal is represented by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, leaders of the opposition parties criticised him for his “failure to ensure the safety of people”.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala reached the hospital and condemned the incident. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the chief minister must ensure the safety of people of his constituency.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 03:05 IST