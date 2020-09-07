e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 600 students appear in Hisar agri varsity’s PG entrance exam

600 students appear in Hisar agri varsity’s PG entrance exam

At least 300 candidates remained absent, the university said in a statement

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As many as 601 candidates appeared for the entrance examination Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University conducted for various postgraduate programmes on Sunday.

At least 300 candidates remained absent, the university said in a statement, saying that the examinations will be held in four phases.

According to university registrar BR Kamboj, the examination was conducted as per the Covid-19 pandemic instructions.

He said all the examination centres were sanitised and social distancing norms were followed, besides wearing of masks.

The university also provided water bottles and masks to all candidates after sanitising their hands at the entrance of examination centre.

He said a total of 3,448 students had applied online for these examinations, including postgraduate and PhD courses.

Keeping in view the number of students and the guidelines issued by central and state governments, four examination centres (42 rooms, including halls) were set up to conduct these examinations.

University vice-chancellor Professor Samar Singh also visited the examination centres and took stock of all exam-related preparations.

The registrar said that university had decided to conduct the exam on September 6, September 9, September 12 and September 16.

Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
