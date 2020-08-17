e-paper
612 lawbreakers arrested in a fortnight in Haryana

Additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that of those arrested, 11 were most-wanted criminals, 297 were arrested for holding illicit arms and 304 were arrested on charges of smuggling and possession of drugs.

Haryana police arrested 612 offenders, including most-wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders, in a fortnight long operation, beginning July 16.

Virk further said that as many as 408 persons caught during the operations were proclaimed offenders while 275 were bail and parole jumpers suspected to be involved in heinous crimes like robbery, dacoity and theft among others.

He said the operations led to the seizure of 229 illegal pistols, 19 revolvers, 53 desi kattas, 10 magazines and 438 cartridges.

