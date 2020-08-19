70-year-old transporter shoots self in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:39 IST

Having suffered heavy losses in business, a 70-year-old transporter allegedly shot himself in the head at his residence in GK Estate on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Bhupinder Singh said the victim’s son said his father was suffering from depression.“The victim owned seven trucks but had to sell six due to losses. The one truck he had met with an accident in Rajasthan and his friend died in the crash,”Singh said. .

The victim’s son heard a gunshot go off in his father’s room and found his father lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.