8 booked for clash over loud music played by DJ in Jagatpura

8 booked for clash over loud music played by DJ in Jagatpura

Nine persons were injured in a brawl between two groups over a DJ playing music near a government school at Jagatpura village here

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A week after nine persons were injured in a brawl between two groups over a DJ playing music near a government school at Jagatpura village here, the Sohana police on Thursday registered case against eight persons.

Another case was lodged as the opposing party responded with counter charges.

Two persons were booked under Sections 323, 324 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC on the complaint of Manu Ram, who was from the family that had hired the DJ. Six others were booked under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 148 of the IPC on the statement of Arshad and Ram’s neighbour who had complained about the music.

Assistant sub-inspector Sikandar Singh who was investigating the case said, “Manu Ram is being treated in hospital while the remaining eight injured persons were discharged. We have registered the case on the basis of medical reports of both the parties. The suspects will be arrested soon and (names of) some more suspects might be added in the FIR.”

On July 31 night, Manu Ram’s family had hired a DJ to celebrate a family member’s birthday and mark festivities on the eve of Eid.

A heated argument followed when the family of Rashid (Arshad’s father) living in the neighbourhood objected to the loud music and asked that it be played at low volume.

Both parties attacked each other with sticks and swords.

