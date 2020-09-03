e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 9,090 fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks

9,090 fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks

₹45.45 lakh has been collected in fines

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Till date, 9,090 people have been fined in Panchkula for not wearing masks in public places and ₹45.45 lakh has been collected.

Those found violating orders can face legal action under Epidemic Disease Act, 1987, as per which a person can be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a press statement issued by Panchkula police, “The administration has been appealing to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those not wearing masks or not wearing them properly will be fined Rs 500. If they do not pay, they will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.” A similar drive is on in villages like Raipur Rani, Kalka and Pinjore.

top news
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In