e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 9 volunteers to get 1st dose of Oxford vaccine at PGIMER this week

9 volunteers to get 1st dose of Oxford vaccine at PGIMER this week

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be administered to the volunteers this week at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“Ten candidates were screened on Wednesday, nine of whom fulfilled the required conditions for the study. Vaccine will be administered to them in coming two to three days. The process of screening and recruitment will continue in the first phase for 100 volunteers on a daily basis,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

To be eligible to volunteer, a person should be above 18 years of age, not have any underlying medical condition, and not have contracted the Covid-19 infection before. The family members of the candidates also have to test negative for the disease.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had recently sent a show-cause notice to the Pune-based firm, Serum Institute of India, questioning why it has not stopped trials after a UK volunteer reportedly showed symptoms of neurological disorder, prompting four other countries to pause the study.

At the PGIMER, recruitment of candidates was also put on hold while the safety approval for the first 100 participants from the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) was awaited, which has now been provided.

The premier institute is going to assess immunogenicity (formation of antibodies) along with the safety of the vaccine.

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In