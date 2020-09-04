AAP only interested in furthering political agenda, says Amarinder

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:56 IST

Chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claims of successful Covid management by Delhi government and expressed shock that the party’s leaders had chosen to put their petty political interests above the state’s security.

“On one hand, they talk of working together to fight the unprecedented crisis, and on the other, they are shamelessly ignoring the persistent attempts by Pakistan to foment fresh trouble in our state by spreading false propaganda,” he said.

Reacting to the statements of some AAP leaders, the CM said they seemed more focused on launching a personal attack on him rather than on condemning the Covid disinformation being spread in the state’s villages.

Amarinder said the Delhi CM’s announcement on AAP workers going around Punjab villages with Oxymeters “further exposed their desperation to woo the people in a state, where they have no political standing left”.

He said unlike the Kejriwal government, which had to beg for help from the Centre when cases peaked in the national capital, Punjab was fully prepared to handle the crisis. He added that while 10,000 Pulse Oxymeters had already been distributed, a tender had also been placed for another 50,000 to support the frontline health workers, home isolation patients etc.

AAP slams Capt

Patiala: AAP slammed the Punjab CM for calling Delhi CM Kejriwal, a traitor, post his announcement to distribute oximeters in Punjab. Addressing a joint press conference in Patiala on Friday, AAP’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Instead of thanking Kejriwal for helping the people of Punjab, the CM’s has made ridiculous comments against the Delhi CM.”

Referring to Amarinder’s personal associations, the AAP leaders added, “The people of Punjab are well aware of who is the actual traitor is.”

Mann went on to say the panchayats across the state have lost faith and confidence on Captain Amarinder and his government which is why they are reluctant to give samples for Covid testing.