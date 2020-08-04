e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / AAP stages protest over hooch tragedy

AAP stages protest over hooch tragedy

The protesters led by AAP’s state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and several MLAs squatted on the road in nearby Mullanpur when they were stopped from proceedings towards the chief minister’s farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali to ‘gherao’ him

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a protest against the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government over Punjab’s worst hooch tragedy that has claimed more than 110 lives in three districts.

The protesters led by AAP’s state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and several MLAs squatted on the road in nearby Mullanpur when they were stopped from proceedings towards the chief minister’s farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali to ‘gherao’ him. There were heated arguments between the AAP leaders, including Mann and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, and the police personnel when they were stopped from going to the CM’s house.

The protesters sat on the road, raising slogans against the Punjab government for not being allowed to exercise their democratic right. Several party members were detained and taken to a police station in Mohali where they were later released. The party, in a press statement later, also said that some leaders, including Garshankar MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rori, were also injured in the jostling.

Demanding a CBI probe, Mann said the AAP leaders wanted to inform Amarinder minister the alleged “unholy alliance” of the Congress leaders and MLAs with various mafias who were enjoying patronage of the ruling party. He said the chief minister was also the minister in-charge of home and excise but had not visible on the ground for the past three years. “The idea was to stir him out of deep slumber but there was heavy deployment of police force which did not allow us to meet and inform him about all that is going on in the state,” he said. Earlier, the AAP leaders and members had planned to gather at the party office in Chandigarh and move towards the chief minister’s residence in Mullanpur, but were not allowed to assembly there.

