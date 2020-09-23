Administrator’s advisory council to take call on new nursing homes on residential plots

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:16 IST

The administrator’s advisory council will now take a call on the issue of constructing nursing homes on residential plots.

The UT administration has sought views of the council on the issue. The members of the council have been asked to submit their suggestions and opinion at the earliest on the recommendations made by the standing committee on urban infrastructure and planning for the city, a subcommittee of the advisory council.

Significantly, the standing committee in its meeting in August had rejected the proposal to allow conversion of residential plots into nursing home sites.

The administration had directed the committee to consider the proposal. The administration has not allowed construction of new nursing homes in residential areas since 2005.

The panel suggested that like other commercial establishments, nursing home sites could be allotted in commercial areas. It also recommended permission to build nursing homes in the city’s industrial area.

The committee members also suggested that better health facilities at affordable rates can be provided by augmenting the infrastructure and facilities at the city’s dispensaries. “We already have adequate infrastructure in sectors such as dispensaries, which should be strengthened and improved,” said one of the members.