e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Administrator’s advisory council to take call on new nursing homes on residential plots

Administrator’s advisory council to take call on new nursing homes on residential plots

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The administrator’s advisory council will now take a call on the issue of constructing nursing homes on residential plots.

The UT administration has sought views of the council on the issue. The members of the council have been asked to submit their suggestions and opinion at the earliest on the recommendations made by the standing committee on urban infrastructure and planning for the city, a subcommittee of the advisory council.

Significantly, the standing committee in its meeting in August had rejected the proposal to allow conversion of residential plots into nursing home sites.

The administration had directed the committee to consider the proposal. The administration has not allowed construction of new nursing homes in residential areas since 2005.

The panel suggested that like other commercial establishments, nursing home sites could be allotted in commercial areas. It also recommended permission to build nursing homes in the city’s industrial area.

The committee members also suggested that better health facilities at affordable rates can be provided by augmenting the infrastructure and facilities at the city’s dispensaries. “We already have adequate infrastructure in sectors such as dispensaries, which should be strengthened and improved,” said one of the members.

top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In