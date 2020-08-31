Ajay Chautala is JJP’s national president

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:29 IST

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday appointed as the new national president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Ajay, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in January 2013 by a special CBI court after being convicted in the JBT teachers’ recruitment case, is still serving his sentence. His elder son Dushyant is Haryana deputy chief minister.

A JJP spokesperson said that party’s Haryana president Nishan Singh announced Ajay’s appointment as the national president after a meeting of the newly constituted state executive members. The spokesperson said that the national executive of the party decided his name unanimously.