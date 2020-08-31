e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ajay Chautala is JJP’s national president

Ajay Chautala is JJP’s national president

chandigarh Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala (right, centre) during the national executive meeting of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with his son and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Panchkula on Monday.
Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala (right, centre) during the national executive meeting of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with his son and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Panchkula on Monday. (ANI)
         

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday appointed as the new national president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Ajay, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in January 2013 by a special CBI court after being convicted in the JBT teachers’ recruitment case, is still serving his sentence. His elder son Dushyant is Haryana deputy chief minister.

A JJP spokesperson said that party’s Haryana president Nishan Singh announced Ajay’s appointment as the national president after a meeting of the newly constituted state executive members. The spokesperson said that the national executive of the party decided his name unanimously.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In