Akali Dal seeks FIR against MLA Zira, says he tested Covid-19 positive on Aug 26

Also demands case against health minister Sidhu for allegedly facilitating legislator’s illegal entry into assembly by procuring a negative report for him

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 03:15 IST
HT Correspondent
CHANDIGARH
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday demanded registration of a criminal case against Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira for putting chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, other Punjab Vidhan Sabha members and staff at risk as he attended the one-day assembly session despite having tested positive for Covid-19 two days before.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, SAD leader in assembly Sharanjeet Singh Dhillon and former minister Bikram Majithia also demanded FIR against state health minister Balbir Sidhu for allegedly facilitating Zira’s illegal entry into the assembly by procuring a negative report for him.

“We want the assembly speaker (Rana KP Singh) to act in a totally unbiased manner. If he plays a partisan role to justify Zira’s illegal entry as well as the unbecoming conduct of the health minister who was supposed to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol, the Akali Dal will have no choice but to bring forth a notice for his removal from his chair,” said the two.

Majithia claimed that Zira tested positive at Ferozepur on August 26.

“Health officials have said on record that they informed the health minister about Zira’s report on August 27. The minister should be sacked and a criminal case should be registered against him for violating the protocols of his own department,” said Majithia.

The SAD leaders said the CM first gave a statement that SAD legislators who came in contact with MLA Gurpartap Wadala should not attend the assembly session as he had tested Covid positive. “But on the day of the session, the CM uttered a white lie saying the SAD MLAs deliberately did not come to attend the session. We want to ask him why he is going into seven-day quarantine after coming in contact with Zira. Isn’t he following the same protocol which was followed by the SAD MLAs?” they questioned.

