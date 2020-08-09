e-paper
Another spurious liquor module busted, two arrested in Amritsar

Their supplier, Raju, who hails from Sultanwind, is absconding

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Busting another spurious liquor module on Saturday, Punjab Police arrested Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh from Majithia. Their supplier, Raju, who hails from Sultanwind, is absconding.

In all, 160 litre of spurious alcohol, in four cans of capacity of 40 litre each, along with two empty drums of capacity of 200 litre each, two empty cans of capacity of 40 litre, and seven small pouches of 2-3 litre each, were seized from Gurwinder’s house, where the two accused were apprehended.

The arrests took place during an early morning raid on the basis of tip-off received by Majithia station house officer (SHO). A Majithia police party, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Singh and ASI Nirmal Singh, conducted the raid, said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The DGP added that they are also in search of one Bikka, who had allegedly purchased liquor from the duo in this instance, and are also tracking nine others, identified as the duo’s regular buyers. They will all be arrested soon, said the DGP. The nine persons had been identified by Lovepreet as those who were regularly purchasing liquor from him.

Chemical examination of the seized liquor has revealed that it was spurious and completely unfit for human consumption. Its key chemicals were 1-propanal, iso-butanol, acetal, ethyl lactate and ethyl hexanoate, the DGP added. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act has been registered against Lovepreet Singh, Gurinder Singh and Raju.

State-wide raids continued as part of the crackdown with over 100 arrests and 146 cases registered over the past 24 hours.

The DGP said he had also directed district cops to collate a database of all individuals (transporters, drivers, workers etc) working at distilleries in their districts to ensure stricter vigilance. He also said that young direct PPS officers had been posted in Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural for a more focused drive against illicit liquor and drugs.

