Chandigarh / Apply for Panjab University's postgraduate courses by August 31

Apply for Panjab University’s postgraduate courses by August 31

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for admissions in various postgraduate courses till August 31, 2020.

Earlier, the tentative last date to apply for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses was August 8. PU’s dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla said as the decision regarding examinations/results of UG courses was awaited, the last date had been extended.

