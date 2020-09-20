e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Asked to clear dues, Panjab University hostellers stage protest

Asked to clear dues, Panjab University hostellers stage protest

According to a notice issued by the varsity, disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to clear their dues in time

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Students from Panjab University’s boys hostel number three protested outside the vice- chancellor’s residence on Saturday after they were given a notice by the varsity to clear pending dues by Tuesday.

The notice comes after students of the hostel staged a protest on Friday night alleging that they were not being served dinner. Around 16 students live in the hostel.

According to the notice, disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to clear their dues in time .

A resident of boys’ hostel number 3, Dheeru Yadav said, “Most of the students have cleared their dues except those who are not in a financial position to pay amid the pandemic.” The notice issued also states that students living at the hostel number after July 2020 are to pay ₹80 per day.

Moreover, final-semester students have been asked to vacate hostels within 72 hours after the conclusion of the ongoing exams.

PU dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said, “It is not possible for the hostel to operate if students don’t pay pending bills. Those running the mess need to be paid.”

