BA 1 cut off at Govt College Ludhiana (east) rises by 9.3%

During the online counselling, 72 seats were filled, and the remaining eight will be filled before August 22

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Committee members of SCD Government College conducting online counselling for BA course of Government College Ludhiana (east )on Wednesday.
Committee members of SCD Government College conducting online counselling for BA course of Government College Ludhiana (east )on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Online counselling for bachelor of arts 1 course at Government College Ludhiana (east), was conducted on Wednesday by committee members of SCD Government College. Over 200 students had registered online against 80 seats.

Cut off in the general category was 77%, 9.3% higher than last year. During the online counselling, 72 seats were filled, and the remaining eight will be filled before August 22.

The committee members contacted students according to rank list as many of them have not updated their required documents for admission.

In Scheduled Caste category, the cut off was 62.67%, and 20 students got admission. Last year, the cut off was 56%. In other backward class category, the cut was 57.33%, and seven candidates got admission.

Remaining seats were filled from other reserved categories.

The work of the new college building for Government College, Ludhiana (east), started on November 3, 2018. The construction activity suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The work is expected to be complete by December 2020.

Principal of SCD Government College, Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “The construction work of the new building of the college is underway, therefore, classes will be conducted online by the faculty of SCD Government College from September 1.”

