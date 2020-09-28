e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bhagat Singh’s statue unveiled in Ambala

Bhagat Singh’s statue unveiled in Ambala

Unveiling the statues of the freedom fighter and his companions Sukhdev and Rajguru, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal said it was only because of these martyrs that Indians would enjoy freedom today

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
The statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.(HT Photo)
         

On his 113th birth anniversary, a statue of Bhagat Singh with those of his revolutionary companions Sukhdev and Rajguru were unveiled near Ambala Central Jail in Sector 1.

Unveiling the statues, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal said Bhagat Singh had united the country. It was only because of these martyrs that Indians today could enjoy freedom, he said.

“The youth should learn from the lives of great revolutionaries and move forward in the right direction. Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for the youth from many generations. The statues of the three great revolutionaries will inspire the youth and a sense of patriotism will arise,” Goyal said, in the presence of Haryana Youth Commission chairman Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, MC commissioner Partha Gupta and other officials.

Sandhu said that the youth should be made aware of the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the country.

