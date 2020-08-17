e-paper
BJP-JJP govt did not defend jobs of 1,983 PTIs, says Deepinder

BJP-JJP govt did not defend jobs of 1,983 PTIs, says Deepinder

Says that the government is also in the process of removing 1, 518 employees appointed to Group D posts from sports quota.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Deepinder Hooda
Deepinder Hooda
         

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of not defending the jobs of 1,983 physical training instructors (PTIs) in Haryana due to political reasons.

Addressing a press conference, the MP said the jobs of PTIs could have been saved had the government put forward the facts of the case. “The PTIs’ selections were set aside merely on technical grounds. The apex court never put any question mark on the merit or qualification of the 1,983 PTIs,” said Deepender.

The selections were made by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in 2010 during the Congress rule. A single bench of the high court had on September 11, 2012 set aside the selections on account of the changes made in the selection process. The decision was upheld by a HC division bench and later by the Supreme Court on April 8, 2020.

An apex court bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Navin Sinha had said that HSSCs decision of June 30, 2008, to cancel the written examination, the July 11, 2008 decision to call eight times more candidates than the number of vacancies for interviews and the decision of July 31, 2008 to call all the eligible candidates for interviews were arbitrary. The decisions were taken without any reason to change the selection criterion published in 2006 which have the effect of downgrading the merit in the selection, the court said.

Deepender’s father and former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda had last week said that the Congress legislature party will bring a private member’s bill during the upcoming assembly session to facilitate the reinstatement of the 1,983 PTIs.

Deepinder said the BJP-JJP government is also in the process of removing 1, 518 employees appointed to Group D posts from sports quota.

“This government is doing layoffs for Ayush doctors, tourism corporation employees, assistant professors, temporary sanitation workers and computer operators from universities and colleges,” he alleged.

He said the BJP government has consistently taken decisions that have harmed the farmers. “Three new ordinances introduced by the central government is an indicative of this mindset. Such serious policy decisions have been taken without the consent of the Parliament. The government wants to promote capitalists by demolishing the government buying mechanism which had been set up to protect the interests of the farmers,” he said.

