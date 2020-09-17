e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Bleeding Heart' was to replace Hurriyat conference in Kashmir: accused tell NIA

‘Bleeding Heart' was to replace Hurriyat conference in Kashmir: accused tell NIA

During a visit to Pakistan in 2018, Mir held an extensive discussion with ISI officials as well as terrorist top brass to set up a non-governmental organisation by the name 'Bleeding Heart' which would replace the role of Hurriyat Conference, says the NIA chargesheet filed in Jammu

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:48 IST
Press Trust Of India
Press Trust Of India
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
         
tags
top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In