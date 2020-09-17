‘Bleeding Heart' was to replace Hurriyat conference in Kashmir: accused tell NIA
During a visit to Pakistan in 2018, Mir held an extensive discussion with ISI officials as well as terrorist top brass to set up a non-governmental organisation by the name 'Bleeding Heart' which would replace the role of Hurriyat Conference, says the NIA chargesheet filed in Jammuchandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:48 IST
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
