Body of kidnapped 14-year-old Jagraon boy found in canal three days later

The body of a 14-year-old Class 8 student, who was allegedly kidnapped by a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) activist from Jagraon’s Malak village three days ago, was recovered from Akhara canal near Dalla village in Ludhiana district on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Gurbir Singh ‘Gavy’ (23) of the same village who asked for Rs 20 lakh ransom from the boy’s family, had thrown the body of Anmolpreet Singh in a canal after forcing the boy to consume a soft drink laced with poisonous substance, police said.

Gavy, a commerce graduate, was planning to move abroad and was aware that the boy’s father Hardeep Singh alias Kali Panch, a farmer, had recently sold a piece of land.

On Monday, Hardeep had lodged a police complaint that his teenager son was kidnapped on Sunday evening for ransom. He told the police Anmolpreet went to play with his friends but didn’t return home. He said when at around 10pm he went to the house of Anmol’s friend, the latter had received a WhatsApp message asking for Rs 20 lakh ransom from him (Hardeep) and threatening with dire consequences if the demand was not met or the information about kidnapping was shared with anyone.

The police said Gavy used an international number with the help of a software to send the WhatsApp message for ransom.

After Hardeep approached the police on Monday, a case was registered against unidentified person(s) under section 364-A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jagraon Sadar police station. Section 3012 (murder) of the IPC was added to FIR on Wednesday with Gavy being named as accused.

Inspector Kikkar Singh said the accused was traced and arrested on Monday and he confessed that the boy has died and he had thrown the body in the Phillaur canal. Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (SSP rural) Varinder Singh Brar said after Gavy’s arrest, six teams were deployed to recover the boy’s body.

A pall of gloom descended at Jagraon’s Malak village after the boy’s kidnapping. The villagers were seen praying for the child’s safety.

The villagers gathered at the victim’s house to support the inconsolable family members, especially his mother, a member of village panchayat, and two sisters.

His eldest sister is married and lives in Canada. Anmolpreet, who studied at Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, was the youngest of four siblings.

Village sarpanch Balvir Singh said accused Gavy is jobless. “Amolpreet became friends with Gavy and the two used to roam together,” he said.

