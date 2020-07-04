Book on military pensions released

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:11 IST

A book ‘Military Pensions: Commentary, Case Law & Provisions’ authored by Major Navdeep Singh, advocate in the Punjab & Haryana High Court, was released on Saturday. The book is a commentary on various types of pensions in the military and the policies and provisions governing them. It also contains important decisions of the Supreme Court, the high courts and the Armed Forces Tribunal on different facets dealing with pension.