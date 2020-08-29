Boy sleeps in auto to avoid scolding, frantic family lodges kidnapping case

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:56 IST

Worried that he would be scolded for returning home late, an 11-year-old boy spent the night in an auto rickshaw, leading his worried family to lodge a kidnapping complaint.

The boy had left home on Friday evening to play with his friends but when he did not return till late evening, the family checked with his friends.

On finding that all other children had returned home, the boy’s father, who is a labourer, lodged a police complaint. However, the next morning, the boy walked back home.

When asked, he told the cops that he feared that his father would reprimand him for being late so he decided to sleep in the auto rickshaw.