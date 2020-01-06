e-paper
Brain-dead Kurukshetra man gives fresh lease of life to five

His liver, kidney, corneas, pancreas saved the life of three terminally ill, organ failure patients, and restored the sight of two corneal blind patients

chandigarh Updated: Jan 06, 2020 00:14 IST
In the second deceased organ donation this week, the organs of a 35-year-old brain-dead man, critically injured in a road accident, gave a new lease of life to five patients at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

On December 31, Satish Kumar of a village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, was admitted to PGIMER after suffering grievous head injuries in a two-wheeler accident while trying to save a stray dog.

After battling for life for three days, Satish was declared brain dead by a panel of doctors on January 2 as per the protocols of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA).

PGIMER officials said the liver, kidney, pancreas and corneas were in perfect condition to donate, and hence saved the life of three terminally ill, organ failure patients, and restored the sight of two corneal blind patients, thereby impacting five lives.

“The donor family’s spirit of giving has touched everyone as they not only braved their gravest loss but also transcended social taboo and stigma to bring ray of hope to three terminally ill organ failure patients counting their days and two corneal blind patients,” stated Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGIMER.

Satish’s father Phool said, “It was very painful to let him go. My son has left us in his prime. There cannot be anything more tragic. My heart cries to see my young grandchildren. But with organ donation, someone else’s dear ones are alive today. My son was a very caring and giving person, and even in death, he remained true to his nature.”

