By scrapping post-matric scholarship scheme, Modi govt deprived weaker sections: Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:15 IST

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the dual role of Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party stands exposed on the issue of scholarships to students with both parties protesting again.

In a statement issued here, Jakhar said the Modi government had scrapped the scheme in 2017 and deprived the SC students of Rs 800 crore worth of assistance that was being disbursed every year but the SAD and BJP were playing politics on the issue now to cover up the failure of the NDA government.

Assuring that the Punjab government will soon complete the ongoing inquiry into the controversy over distribution of scholarships, he said that by politicising the issue and shutting down the scheme, the non-Congress parties were trying to deprive the weaker sections of their right to education.

The state Congress chief said that action will be taken against anyone found guilty but none can deny that the scholarship dispute was inherited from the previous government.

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme was started in 2006-07 by the then Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government to provide higher education opportunities to the children of weaker sections. “But in 2017, the Modi government arbitrarily scrapped the scheme. Those who were taking to the streets today should raise their voice with the Central government for resumption of the scheme,” he said

Referring to 2016, Jakhar said that even during the tenure of SAD-BJP government, the state government had admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that there was a big mess in the scheme and the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal had assured a vigilance inquiry. “During the tenure of the present government, only the scholarships of the previous government for the year 2016-17 were distributed and no new grant was received from the Government of India,” he added.