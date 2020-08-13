Can’t bear 14-day quarantine, won’t attend son’s wedding, suspended SHO informs court

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:57 IST

Accused in a Rs 5 lakh graft case, suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur on Thursday filed another application in court stating that she didn’t want to attend her son’s wedding on August 14 in police custody.

In her two applications, one addressed to the court and another to the jail superintendent, Kaur stated that she did not want to attend the event due to Covid-19. She stated that she was taking “heart pills” and was “mentally depressed”, so she did not want to bear quarantine for 14 days.

“In view of the above said reasons, accused Jaswinder Kaur will not be sent to attend her son’s marriage ceremony under police custody on August 14,” the jail superintendent submitted before a special CBI court.

On August 6, Kaur had applied for an interim bail from August 13 to 15 for her son’s wedding in Chandigarh.

The special CBI court had partly allowed the interim bail on August 11, while directing her to attend the ceremony from 9am to 4pm in police custody and allowing police to handcuff her.

“The police authorities will be at liberty to handcuff the accused if deemed necessary and the jail superintendent is also directed to take all precautionary measures of Covid-19 before taking the applicant to the marriage ceremony of her son and reverting back to judicial lock-up,” the order by Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI, had stated.