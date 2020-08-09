e-paper
Capt as usual hit below the belt, won’t be cowed down: Bajwa

hit back at chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over withdrawing security cover given to him by Punjab Police

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday hit back at chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over withdrawing security cover given to him by Punjab Police, saying the CM as usual has resorted to hitting below the belt and has exposed his family to risk.

“Security is given to a person for protection of their life and should not be a tool to browbeat them into submission. In any case, this trick will not work on me,” said Bajwa.

“Why had the Punjab government given me police security cover if my threat perception was zero? My father was martyred in the fight against terrorism in Punjab. I survived a bomb attack in 1990 and was given security for decades due to high threat perception. Now suddenly, my threat perception becomes zero,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“I was not aware that the Punjab Police had become so spineless that they would withdraw security to a person having a genuine threat perception only because he has spoken against their political boss,” said Bajwa.

The senior Congress leader said granting security involves intelligence inputs from ADGP (intelligence) with consent of the ADGP (security) and the DGP.

“Obviously, all these three officers have intentionally chosen to prepare a fabricated threat perception. Preparing false intelligence inputs is evidently a violation of the service law and a punishable offence,” he said.

“If the Centre has granted me Z security it clearly shows the actual threat perception I have. This security was provided to me by the UPA government in 2013 in addition to the security cover by the Punjab Police,” Said Bajwa.

